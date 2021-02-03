Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Declines By 18.9%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHG. UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,215,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 189,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 102,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,853. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.