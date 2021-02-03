Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Decreases By 26.7%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 561,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.7 days.

Shares of Interfor stock remained flat at $$19.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Interfor has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

IFSPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Interfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

