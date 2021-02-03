Short Interest in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rises By 16.0%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 737,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.48 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.