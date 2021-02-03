Short Interest in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Decreases By 17.8%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. 300,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $856.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

