Short Interest in MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Declines By 19.6%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of MAVBF remained flat at $$5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

