Short Interest in Midas Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Declines By 13.8%

Midas Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,852,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Midas Gold stock remained flat at $$7.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 118,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,683. Midas Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

About Midas Gold

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and potential development of minerals. The firm controls the Stibnite Gold Project located in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine mining district in central Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

