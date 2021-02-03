Short Interest in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Drops By 18.2%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ MOMO traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 7,029,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,891. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 682.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Momo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

