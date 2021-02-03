Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Rises By 34.1%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 302,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomura presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nomura by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NMR traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 7,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

