Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Increases By 35.0%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PESI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,733. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

