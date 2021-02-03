Short Interest in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Drops By 26.9%

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of PBYI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 11,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,290 shares of company stock valued at $279,611 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,518,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 1,009,571 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,855,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 169,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

