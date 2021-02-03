Short Interest in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Drops By 16.3%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 921,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of PACK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. 8,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,126. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 516.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 87.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

