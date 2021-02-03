Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Decreases By 18.8%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

RNR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.29. 394,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $210,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

