Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Expands By 40.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SFRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.