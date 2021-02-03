Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Declines By 16.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SLNCF remained flat at $$7.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.