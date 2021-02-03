Short Interest in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Decreases By 18.8%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 12,390,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 420.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 459,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 454,042 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 248,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,189,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 6.60.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

