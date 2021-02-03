Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Declines By 16.5%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ SPCB traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 672,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,560. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

