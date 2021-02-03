Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Declines By 16.4%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 122,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.2371 per share. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,549,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefónica by 8.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 115,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Telefónica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.