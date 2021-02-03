Short Interest in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Declines By 16.7%

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 13,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,958,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $611,749,000 after acquiring an additional 178,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after acquiring an additional 372,069 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 146,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,977. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

