Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Grows By 17.4%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 559.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $74.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMTNF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

