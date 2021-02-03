Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Grows By 26.7%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Toshiba stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

