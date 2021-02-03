Short Interest in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Expands By 17.8%

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,200 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 697,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. Tribune Publishing has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 23.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,181,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 429.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 191,515 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 166,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 24.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

