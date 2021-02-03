Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Drops By 16.0%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VVPR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.45% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

