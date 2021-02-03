Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Rises By 38.6%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 687,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels segments. It primarily operates Harbour City, a commercial space comprising offices, retail shops, serviced apartments, hotels and club, and car parking spaces; and Times Square, a retail space that consists of office and car parking spaces.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.