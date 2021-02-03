Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Declines By 23.3%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 3,585,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

