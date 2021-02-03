SHW AG (SW1.F) (ETR:SW1) Trading Down 0.5%

SHW AG (SW1.F) (ETR:SW1) was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €19.10 ($22.47) and last traded at €19.30 ($22.71). Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.40 ($22.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31.

About SHW AG (SW1.F) (ETR:SW1)

SHW AG focuses on the development and manufacturing of products to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in the automotive industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pumps and Engine Components, and Brake Discs. The Pumps and Engine Components segment offers variable and map-controlled oil pumps, electric transmission oil pumps, primary transmission oil pumps, oil/vacuum pumps with or without balancer shafts, and camshaft phasers for passenger vehicles; and transmission oil, fuel, and engine oil for truck and off-highway applications, as well as provides powder metallurgy products comprising sintered adjustment rings and rotors for variable oil pumps offering reduced consumption, camshaft phaser components of steel and aluminum powder, and backlash-free gearwheel systems.

