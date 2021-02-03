SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0315 on Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $596,689.22 and $4,479.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,919.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.57 or 0.04408210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00416906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.75 or 0.01188706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00488141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00409343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00252977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021092 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,958,600 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

