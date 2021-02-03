Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Research analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

