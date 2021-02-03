Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 5,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.28.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

