Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.92 ($52.85).

ETR SHL opened at €48.12 ($56.61) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.20. Siemens Healthineers AG has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37.

About Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

