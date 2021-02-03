Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $286.54

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $286.54 and traded as high as $417.80. Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) shares last traded at $417.60, with a volume of 997,737 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 404.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.41. The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70.

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) Company Profile (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

