Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $31.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE SIG opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $44.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $24,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $12,022,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

