Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $580.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $580.00, but opened at $608.00. Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) shares last traded at $588.00, with a volume of 4,511 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £486.59 million and a P/E ratio of -20.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 519.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 458.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.82.

About Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.