Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSLLF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf cut Siltronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Siltronic stock opened at $175.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $175.42.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

