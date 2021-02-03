Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.14

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 209123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.78.

About Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

