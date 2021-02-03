SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 349,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $73.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.64. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.28). SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.