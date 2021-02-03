Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (SVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.83 million.

TSE SVM opened at C$8.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.28. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total transaction of C$150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,559,300. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$72,497.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,667 shares in the company, valued at C$536,502.90. Insiders sold 36,333 shares of company stock worth $338,907 in the last 90 days.

About Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

