Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 553,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,625. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after buying an additional 69,319 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.