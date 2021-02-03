Singapore Exchange (SPXCY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS: SPXCY):

1/25/2021 – Singapore Exchange was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/25/2021 – Singapore Exchange was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2021 – Singapore Exchange was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/14/2021 – Singapore Exchange was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

OTCMKTS:SPXCY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $112.50. 1,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203. Singapore Exchange Limited has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

