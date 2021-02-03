Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. 242,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,055,359. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.