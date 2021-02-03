Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

