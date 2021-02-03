Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 140166 lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

