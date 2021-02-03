SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 12.6%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) rose 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 6,190,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,655,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 99,085 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 454,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 132.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 420.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 204.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

