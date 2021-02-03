Smartshare Achieves Market Cap of $852,628.38 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $852,628.38 and approximately $121,362.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062431 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

