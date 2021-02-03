SmileyCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $987,078.01 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 71.3% against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $987,078.01 and $628.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

