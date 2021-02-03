Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 389,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 743.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 175,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

