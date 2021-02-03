Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $321.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.