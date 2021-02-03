Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,570.83 ($20.52).

Get Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) alerts:

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,497.50 ($19.56) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55. Smiths Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,778.50 ($23.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,459.72.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

About Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.