Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 13,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,084. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

