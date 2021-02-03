Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $721.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

