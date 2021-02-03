SolarCoin (SLR) Price Down 3.5% This Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $512.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00418340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,176,254 coins and its circulating supply is 63,000,635 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.